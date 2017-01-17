Victim robbed at gunpoint inside Olym...

Victim robbed at gunpoint inside Olympia apartment

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

Bail was set at $50,000 for a suspect accused of robbing a man at gunpoint at an Olympia apartment. Demario Heard, 43, appeared Tuesday in Thurston County Superior Court on one count of first-degree robbery and two charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and heroin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10) 5 hr spaceman 10
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Jan 9 shmata 42
Where's logan Jan 5 Lanalag1245 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec 30 LaceyM 20
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec '16 strider 1
Ben Frank Adkins Dec '16 Mike 1
News Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum... Dec '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,012 • Total comments across all topics: 278,027,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC