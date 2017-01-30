Traffic Q&A: Is it legal to mount a c...

Traffic Q&A: Is it legal to mount a camera on your motorcycle helmet?

Q: Is it legal to mount a camera on a motorcycle helmet in the state of Washington? - Jonathan S., Spanaway If you mean drilling holes into the helmet's outer shell to permanently affix a bracket meant to hold a camera, then probably not. If you mean using a strap of some variety to hold a camera onto your helmet, then most likely yes.

