Tough deadlines ahead for Washington ...

Tough deadlines ahead for Washington lawmakers on education spending

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Washington state lawmkers are back at the state Capitol for this year's legislative session with one of the biggest spending questions looming over their heads in recent years. That's how to comply with a 2012 court order to fully pay for K-12 education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Mon shmata 42
Where's logan Jan 5 Lanalag1245 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec 30 LaceyM 20
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec 12 strider 1
Ben Frank Adkins Dec '16 Mike 1
News Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum... Dec '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Moving to Olympia - Questions Nov '16 Ksaggirl 1
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,601 • Total comments across all topics: 277,803,568

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC