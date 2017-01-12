Thurston County wishes Elvis happy birthday with a fitting run
Steve McKeone, center, of Olympia with his children, Rocket, 6, left, and Lola, 9, lead runners for the start of The Elvis Dash in Olympia on Saturday. Dozens of people dressed as Elvis, and others dressed as "themselvis" braved freezing weather Saturday morning to celebrate The King of Rock and Roll's birthday with the Elvis Dash.
