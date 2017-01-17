Thurston County burn ban lifted
According to the Olympic Region Clean Air Agency , the region's air quality improved over the weekend due to changing weather and a substantial reduction in smoke output since a burn ban went into effect on Friday afternoon. On Tuesday morning, the air pollution category at an ORCAA monitoring site in Lacey registered as "good," which means air pollution was minimal and there was little health risk.
