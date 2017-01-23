Thousands protest abortion at Capitol during March For Life

Several thousand pro-life supporters gathered on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia for the 39th Annual Washington State March for Life rally Jan. 23. March for Life president Noreen McEntee Hobson and speaker Rep. Brad Klippert R-8th Dist., view pro-choice protesters standing at the Temple of Justice. Anti-abortion demonstrators leave the Winged Victory Monument on the state Capitol campus and walk toward the steps of the Legislative Building for the annual Washington State March for Life rally Monday.

