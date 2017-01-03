Things Washington politicians (and journalists) should stop saying in 2017

It was at the annual Associated Press Legislative Preview, where reporters focused on their questions about how lawmakers will resolve the state's longstanding school-funding problem And it became clear that this euphemism for "we don't know how much this thing costs" was going to top my list of overused cliches for the year . The problem with government-speak catchphrases isn't solely that reporters are sick of hearing them .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.