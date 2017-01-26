They werena t fans of the countya s new septic fee. Now they have the power to change it.
A newly adopted and controversial plan that includes a $10 annual fee for about 42,000 Thurston County property owners with septic systems could soon be going down the drain. Interim county manager Ramiro Chavez said the Board of County Commissioners recently held a briefing with health staff members about the on-site sewer system management plan update rates and changes.
