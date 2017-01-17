The Latest: About 200 rally against Trump in Olympia
About 200 protesters gathered on the Capitol steps in Olympia, Washington, carrying signs that included "Resist Trump" and "Not My President." Protests and rallies following President Donald Trump's inauguration Friday were also scheduled for later in the day in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan 5
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec 30
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC