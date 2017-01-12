Some lawmakers want new Capitol Campu...

Some lawmakers want new Capitol Campus building named after ex-House budget writer

7 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

As construction moves into its final phase for the 1063 Block Project in Olympia, a group of state lawmakers wants the new office building named after former state Rep. Helen Sommers. The five-story office building under construction on the Capitol Campus in Olympia is so far nameless, usually referred to as the 1063 Building.

