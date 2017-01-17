Snow and fun are in the forecast for the Hands On Childrena s Museum
How many times have you said, or heard someone say, "I like snow, but I don't like to drive in it"? If you have children or can borrow some for the day, The Hands On Children's Museum has a treat for you. The museum's second annual Snow Days is importing snow from Crystal Mountain for the weekend and inviting kids and accompanying adults to play in the snow, explore the science of snow and even learn how to snowshoe.
