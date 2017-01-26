Simple changes have dramatic effect a...

Simple changes have dramatic effect at Browsers Bookshop in Olympia

14 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

If you didn't notice it before, stop by the store and look up: You'll see a cleaned-up mezzanine space and four skylights. Both have been part of the store for years, but subtle changes to the space have had a dramatic effect on the feel of the store, co-owner Andrea Griffith said, as well as its business.

Read more at The Olympian.

Olympia, WA

