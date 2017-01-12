Sid Otton statue unveiled Saturday in...

Sid Otton statue unveiled Saturday in Tumwater

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

Take a look at the newly remodeled and expanded $12.75 million Purce Hall at The Evergreen State College in Olympia. Video by Lisa Pemberton, The Olympian University of Washington Tacoma students at Court 17 Apartments will be the first to live in a building fully owned by the UWT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Jan 9 shmata 42
Where's logan Jan 5 Lanalag1245 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec 30 LaceyM 20
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec '16 strider 1
Ben Frank Adkins Dec '16 Mike 1
News Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum... Dec '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Moving to Olympia - Questions Nov '16 Ksaggirl 1
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Thurston County was issued at January 16 at 5:42AM PST

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,334 • Total comments across all topics: 277,965,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC