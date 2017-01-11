Sen. Pearson focusing on use of deadl...

Sen. Pearson focusing on use of deadly force back in Olympia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Washington State Sen. Kirk Pearson returned to Olympia over the weekend, for what promises to be a bustling year as lawmakers tackle education, transportation and the budget. Re-elected in November, this year marks the start of Pearson's second four-year term as senator of the 39th Legislative District, which encompasses most of Snohomish and Skagit counties and a portion of King County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Jan 9 shmata 42
Where's logan Jan 5 Lanalag1245 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec 30 LaceyM 20
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec 12 strider 1
Ben Frank Adkins Dec '16 Mike 1
News Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum... Dec '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Moving to Olympia - Questions Nov '16 Ksaggirl 1
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,493 • Total comments across all topics: 277,820,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC