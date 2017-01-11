Sen. Pearson focusing on use of deadly force back in Olympia

Washington State Sen. Kirk Pearson returned to Olympia over the weekend, for what promises to be a bustling year as lawmakers tackle education, transportation and the budget. Re-elected in November, this year marks the start of Pearson's second four-year term as senator of the 39th Legislative District, which encompasses most of Snohomish and Skagit counties and a portion of King County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.