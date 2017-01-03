Rainier's old schoolhouse gets new life
The Rainier Historical Schoolhouse, located at 207 Centre St., will now be home to the Rainier School District office, a Thurston County Sheriff's field office, Rainier High School Alternative Program and the Ranier Historical Museum. The Hands On Children's Museum in Olympia hosts its annual all-day New Year's Eve celebration, featuring hourly ball drops to countdown along with kids around the planet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where's logan
|Thu
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec 30
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec 12
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov '16
|Ksaggirl
|1
|Logan schiendelman
|Nov '16
|Lanalag1245
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC