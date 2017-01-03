Rainier's old schoolhouse gets new life

Rainier's old schoolhouse gets new life

The Rainier Historical Schoolhouse, located at 207 Centre St., will now be home to the Rainier School District office, a Thurston County Sheriff's field office, Rainier High School Alternative Program and the Ranier Historical Museum. The Hands On Children's Museum in Olympia hosts its annual all-day New Year's Eve celebration, featuring hourly ball drops to countdown along with kids around the planet.

