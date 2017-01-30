Protest at Tideflats detention center chides Trump immigration order
More than 200 people from Western Washington congregated Sunday afternoon at the Northwest Detention Center on Tacoma's Tideflats with a message they wanted to convey: "Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here." The message had to be loud enough that the hundreds of immigrants detained at the federal facility could hear them through the windows and walls.
