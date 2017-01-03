Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

A work crew from the Fife-based Cort Party Rental raise the sea of tent awnings between the Legislative Building and Temple of Justice as preparations continue Jan. 8th for the 2017 Inaugural Ball to be held Jan. 11th on the Capitol campus in Olympia. Opening the 32nd Washington Electoral College Dec 19th Secretary of State Kim Wyman explains the history and process of the state Electoral College as 12 electors choose the state's President and Vice-President choices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.