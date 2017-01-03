Port of Vancouver narrows CEO search to three finalists
The Port of Vancouver has narrowed its search for a permanent CEO to three final candidates, including the acting chief executive. Edward Galligan, Arthur Scheunemann and Julianna Marler will interview with a panel of stakeholders from the port and the community at an open house, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 19 at the port's offices, 3103 N.W. Lower River Road.
