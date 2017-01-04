Police Reformers Fail to Make the Bal...

Police Reformers Fail to Make the Ballot, Plan to Take Their Fight to Olympia

An initiative to change Washington's uniquely restrictive laws on charging police for wrongful killings racked up significant big-name support last year, counting two Seahawks and even the Seattle Police Department among its supporters. But that wasn't enough to get the initiative on the ballot.

