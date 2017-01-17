Play based on Rachel Corriea s writings finally comes to an Olympia stage
In 2003, the death of Olympia native Rachel Corrie in the Gaza Strip made news across the world. Fourteen years later, Corrie's life is making news here in her hometown, where the 2005 play "My Name Is Rachel Corrie" is at long last being produced.
