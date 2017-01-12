PHOTOS: West Seattleites at Olympia rally for full education funding
The crowd rallying at the State Capitol in Olympia right now for full education funding includes West Seattleites - Keri Watson sent the two photos above, and Emily Goldstein sent the next two: Parents, students, and educators are continuing to pressure legislators to fix the education-funding shortfall - both the failure to live up to the State Supreme Court's McCleary decision, and the "levy cliff" problem that is further constraining funding.
