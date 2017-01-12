PHOTOS: West Seattleites at Olympia r...

PHOTOS: West Seattleites at Olympia rally for full education funding

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: West Seattle Blog

The crowd rallying at the State Capitol in Olympia right now for full education funding includes West Seattleites - Keri Watson sent the two photos above, and Emily Goldstein sent the next two: Parents, students, and educators are continuing to pressure legislators to fix the education-funding shortfall - both the failure to live up to the State Supreme Court's McCleary decision, and the "levy cliff" problem that is further constraining funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Jan 9 shmata 42
Where's logan Jan 5 Lanalag1245 1
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) Dec 30 LaceyM 20
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec '16 strider 1
Ben Frank Adkins Dec '16 Mike 1
News Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum... Dec '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Moving to Olympia - Questions Nov '16 Ksaggirl 1
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Watch for Thurston County was issued at January 16 at 2:00PM PST

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,858 • Total comments across all topics: 277,982,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC