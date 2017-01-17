Olympia Youth Rally branches into downtown protest
A life-size bust of Tumwater football coach Sid Otton was unveiled during a community celebration at Tumwater High School to honor the state's all-time winningest high school football coach and his longtime assistants, Pat Alexander and Steve Shoun. Hundreds of people gathered in the Tumwater High School gym on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, to celebrate the retirements of three of the school's longtime football coaches: Sid Otton, Pat Alexander and Steve Shoun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan 5
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec 30
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC