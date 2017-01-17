Olympia Youth Rally branches into downtown protest

A life-size bust of Tumwater football coach Sid Otton was unveiled during a community celebration at Tumwater High School to honor the state's all-time winningest high school football coach and his longtime assistants, Pat Alexander and Steve Shoun. Hundreds of people gathered in the Tumwater High School gym on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, to celebrate the retirements of three of the school's longtime football coaches: Sid Otton, Pat Alexander and Steve Shoun.

