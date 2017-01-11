Olympia police seek more information in stabbing incident downtown
An Olympia man in his 20s was stabbed Tuesday night, but has not been cooperative in explaining incident details, according to Olympia police. About 10 p.m. Tuesday night, the man showed up outside a fast-food restaurant in the 700 block of Plum Street Southeast and told employees on their break that he had been stabbed in his abdomen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan 5
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec 30
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec 12
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov '16
|Ksaggirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC