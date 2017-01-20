Olympia mayor vows to defy Trump a sanctuary citya threat
Olympia will stand in solidarity with other U.S. "sanctuary" cities after President Donald Trump threatened this week to cut federal grant money for cities that protect immigrants and refugees. The Olympia City Council had unanimously approved a resolution Dec. 13 making Olympia a sanctuary city in response to concerns over Trump's divisive campaign rhetoric on deportation and immigration policies.
