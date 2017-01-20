Olympia man gets 9 years for stabbing customer at Centralia McDonalda s
An Olympia man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after stabbing a customer at a McDonald's in Centralia. The Centralia Chronicle reports that Calvin John Beck, 51, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon.
