Olympia man gets 9 years for stabbing customer at Centralia McDonalda s

Olympia man gets 9 years for stabbing customer at Centralia McDonald's

An Olympia man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after stabbing a customer at a McDonald's in Centralia. The Centralia Chronicle reports that Calvin John Beck, 51, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon.

