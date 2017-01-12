Olympia Downtown Association seeking bands for 2017 Music in the Park
Would you like to perform for the Olympia Downtown Association's Music in the Park summer concert series? Now is the time bands or individual musicians should apply. Eight of the nine concert performances are scheduled for 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays in July and August in Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia.
