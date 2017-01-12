Olympia Downtown Association executive director will step down Jan. 20
After two years as the Olympia Downtown Association executive director, Vida Zvirzdys-Farler will step down from that position after she and the board mutually agreed to separate, the board president said Thursday. Her last day is Jan. 20, board president Dave Wasson said.
