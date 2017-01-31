New ramp makes life easier for Olympia child and her family
Nicholas Morales, a carpenter from Graham, lines up railing supports as he and a volunteer crew from Mr. Do Right Construction install a wheelchair ramp at Eve Carwell's home in Olympia on Saturday. Others are, clockwise from top left, carpenter Chris Erickson of Olympia, carpenter Lane Hill of Tacoma, and administrative assistant Michelle Campbell of Olympia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan 5
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC