Man accused of decapitating 2 women in Tacoma was arrested in Olympia

Matthew Leupold, the man accused of decapitating 2 women, and torching a house in the Lincoln district of Tacoma to cover up the crime, was charged with with 2 counts of first-degree aggravated , murder with a weapons enhancement, and first degree arson Wednesday during a arraignment at Pierce County Superior Court Wednesday 01/01/17. Leupold is being held without bail in the Pierce County Jail.

