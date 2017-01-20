Man accused of decapitating 2 women i...

Man accused of decapitating 2 women in Tacoma was arrested in Olympia

6 hrs ago

Matthew Leupold, the man accused of decapitating 2 women, and torching a house in the Lincoln district of Tacoma to cover up the crime, was charged with with 2 counts of first-degree aggravated , murder with a weapons enhancement, and first degree arson Wednesday during a arraignment at Pierce County Superior Court Wednesday 01/01/17. Leupold is being held without bail in the Pierce County Jail.

Read more at The Olympian.

