Lunar New Year Lion Dance 2017
The Olympia Fire Department recently retired its carrier pigeons and is using a new bird to send out information: Twitter. Staffing the information table at the Olympia warming center on Jan. 26th Sea Mar Community Health Care Centers' Care Manager Kaylee Knowles and Case Manager Amparo Medina-Perez work regularly with the area's homeless in their outreach capacity and were staffing the organization's information table at the downtown Olympia warming center Jan. 26th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan 5
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec 30
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC