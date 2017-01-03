Lottery winnera s luck runs out: Paulie Ga s pool hall in Olympia set to close
Paulie G's, a pool hall business started with lottery winnings that made a name for itself by selling sub sandwiches, will close next month after five years of business on Devoe Street in Olympia. Owner Paul Girard, 47, who ran the business with his wife, Trish, said the business recently started "going backwards again," taking on more debt after business slowed in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec 30
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec 12
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov '16
|Ksaggirl
|1
|Logan schiendelman
|Nov '16
|Lanalag1245
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|25
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC