Lottery winnera s luck runs out: Paulie Ga s pool hall in Olympia set to close

Paulie G's, a pool hall business started with lottery winnings that made a name for itself by selling sub sandwiches, will close next month after five years of business on Devoe Street in Olympia. Owner Paul Girard, 47, who ran the business with his wife, Trish, said the business recently started "going backwards again," taking on more debt after business slowed in November.

