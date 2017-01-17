Legislative leadership offers early session outlines

Democratic State Representatives Kristine Lytton and Pat Sullivan join their Senate counterparts Sens. Sharon Nelson and Chrisitne Rolfes for a Jan. 17 press availability to discuss the status of early legislation in the 2017 Legislative Session in Olympia while Republican legislators Senators Curtis King and Mark Miloscia along with Rep. J.T. Wilcox and Rep. Shelly Short joined Senate Majority Leader Mark Schoesler for their party's overview on education funding later on Tuesday. Thurston County Commissioners John Hutchings and Gary Edwards take their oaths of office during a ceremony at South Puget Sound Community College on Dec. 28, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.