Lacey voters to decide whether to raise sales tax to maintain roads

Standing at the intersection of Carpenter Road and 33rd Ave. SE, city of Lacey Public Works Director Scott Egger and City Engineer Roger Schoessel outline several targeted city roads in need of repair, including Carpenter Road, which is considered a failing street in certain areas. If voters approve Proposition 1 on Feb. 14, the funds will be used to maintain streets so that they don't become like sections of Carpenter Road.

