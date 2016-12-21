Lacey Gateway site attracts first major development proposal since Cabelaa s

Lacey Gateway, the long-awaited mixed-use development site that is best known for bringing Cabela's to the city a decade ago, appears to have some new momentum. That's because the relatively new owners of the 250-acre site - Bellevue-based developer Mon Wig and the Nisqually Tribe - have submitted plans for a 320,000-square-foot retail project at Britton Parkway and Marvin Road.

