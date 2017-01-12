Lacey commits $2.5 million to economic development
Mayor Andy Ryder announced the fund at last week's Thurston County Chamber of Commerce State of the Community address, and Ryder and City Manager Scott Spence shared some ideas on how the money might be spent. The strategic investment fund was created by re-directing some city reserves, Finance Director Troy Woo said, including $2 million that was once earmarked for a City Hall expansion.
