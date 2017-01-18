K9, concerned citizens, aid in arrest...

K9, concerned citizens, aid in arrest of Thurston County burglary suspect

Vigilant citizens and a Thurston County Sheriff's Office K9 aided in the capture of a repeat burglary suspect Thursday, near the intersection of Yelm Highway SE and Laura Street SE. A woman called 911 at about 12:45 p.m. and reported a suspicious vehicle parked at a medical complex.

