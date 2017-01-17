Jim Haley, who oversaw Thurston First Banka s move to downtown, retires
Jim Haley, who spent more than a dozen years at Thurston First Bank, rising from chief credit officer to president and chief executive, has retired, the bank announced this week. Thurston First Bank is now a division of Tacoma-based Commencement Bank, following a merger that was completed in November .
