In case you missed it...

2. Olympia motorcyclist held on for dear life in crazy crash : The crash occurred about 2:45 p.m. Jan. 16 on Interstate 5. Seth Dieckman, 35, had just merged onto the freeway at Trosper Road aboard his Suzuki Katana 600. The video shows an Acura zooming up from behind and passing by dangerously close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.