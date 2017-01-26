High school welding competition heats up at SPSCC
North Thurston High junior Josh Schmanke, 16, uses an oxygen/acetylene torch to cut out a piece of metal for one of his projects during the SkillsUSA welding competition at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia on Friday. "It's just fun for me," Schmanke said.
