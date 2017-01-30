Hearing on bill to study air pollution around Sea-Tac Airport will be this Wed.
A hearing on a bill that would require a State Health Department study of air quality implications of increased air traffic at Sea-Tac Airport will be held in Olympia this Wednesday, Feb. 1, the office of Sen. Karen Kaiser said on Monday. Under the legislation, the study must be in two phases, the first is an assessment to be completed by the University of Washington public health school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan 5
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC