Hear Unreleased Elliott Smith Song From 'Either/Or' Reissue

Elliott Smith 's landmark third LP, 1997's Either/Or , will be reissued as a deluxe 20th anniversary set on March 10th via Kill Rock Stars. The Expanded Edition – available on 2-LP, 2-CD and digital formats – features five multi-track live recordings from Olympia, Washington's Yo Yo A Go Go Festival in 1997, along with four rare and unreleased studio recordings.

