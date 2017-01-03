Happy 2017! Now, jump into this cold lake...
Top banana Kristin Korvell waits to dive into 38-degree water as part of the 2017 Polar Bear Plunge at Lacey's Long Lake park. The Sunday afternoon air temperature at Long Lake Park in Lacey was 37 degrees, while the water temperature was one degree warmer.
