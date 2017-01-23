Hands On Children's Museum's Snow Day...

Hands On Children's Museum's Snow Days weekend

Read more: The Olympian

A wintry scene was in the forecast this weekend at the Hands On Children's Museum courtesy of their Snow Days event. Fresh snow was trucked in on both Saturday and Sunday from Crystal Mountain and used as weather teaching tools at various science stations around the museum, including a short snowshoeing trail for kids operated by the Olympia Mountaineers' organization.

