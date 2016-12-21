Hands On Children's Museum rings in the new year
Thomas Larson has turned his invention that makes a microscope out of a cell phone's camera into a successful company producing and selling four strengths of the "Micro Phone Lens". Massage industry consultant Lavon Watkins - a retired police officer and licensed massage practitioner - brings a diverse perspective in helping rid the industry of illegitimate massage businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec 30
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec 12
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec 2
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov '16
|Ksaggirl
|1
|Logan schiendelman
|Nov '16
|Lanalag1245
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|25
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC