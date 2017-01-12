Gov. Inslee says education is the focus this session
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, center, embraces singer Judy Collins as they meet before his inaugural address to a joint session of the Legislature, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Collins sang the national anthem to open the inaugural event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan 5
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec 30
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov '16
|Ksaggirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC