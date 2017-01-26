Former Port of Olympia commissionera s home burns in major west Olympia fire
The Olympia Fire Department is battling a major fire at a west Olympia residence, a home thought to be owned by former Port of Olympia Commissioner George Barner. The taxpayer and owner of the residence at 820 Fifth Ave. SW is Barner, according to Thurston County Assessor data.
