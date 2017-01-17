Flooding possible today at Capitol Lake
The state Department of Enterprise Services is warning the public of potential flooding Thursday morning near Capitol Lake in downtown Olympia. The department reports that water runoff from the Deschutes River basin is entering Capitol Lake and may cause flooding between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in areas including Heritage Park.
