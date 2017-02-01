First public hearing on use of deadly force legislation
Representatives Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, left, Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, Beth Doglio, D-Olympia, and Mike Pellicciotti, D-Federal Way, look on as a Seattle Police Guild member finishes testifying at a House committee meeting hearing public testimony on bills intended to reduce the number of violent interactions between police and the public, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Lawmakers are weighing two bills that would raise the bar on when an officer can use deadly force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan 5
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC