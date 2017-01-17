Fire damages Holly Motel on Martin Wa...

Fire damages Holly Motel on Martin Way in Olympia

Read more: The Olympian

A fire at the Holly Motel in the 2800 block of Martin Way East burned two units Monday and caused about $45,000 in damages, according to the Olympia Fire Department. No one was injured, but the Red Cross was contacted to help displaced occupants.

