Fire damages Holly Motel on Martin Way in Olympia
A fire at the Holly Motel in the 2800 block of Martin Way East burned two units Monday and caused about $45,000 in damages, according to the Olympia Fire Department. No one was injured, but the Red Cross was contacted to help displaced occupants.
