Driver who struck, killed woman in downtown Olympia pleads guilty
The Shelton driver who struck and killed a woman in downtown Olympia last April pleaded guilty Tuesday to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges, and could spend nearly 8 years in prison. Jared Dishon, 19, was arrested last year after striking Maria Hoaglund, 61, with his Ford F250 pickup truck.
